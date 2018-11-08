About a half an inch of rain is expected today in the Killeen area, which could be a precursor for above-normal rain anticipated for the month of November.
The National Weather Service of Fort Worth says about a 60 percent of chance for showers and thunderstorms exists throughout the day. That chance increases to 80 percent in the evening.
Potential for flooding is low, according to meteorologist Jason Dunn. Miniscule chances for hail and concentrated flooding in specific spots exist, but especially severe weather isn’t likely, Dunn said.
Last month was “very wet,” Dunn said. Although November will see a high amount of rain, Dunn said it won’t be as wet as October.
“Over the next month, it looks like there is a probability for above-normal rain,” Dunn said. “But not as much as last month.”
Heading into the weekend, temperatures will stay relatively cool, NWS forecasts indicate.
The forecast for today calls for a high of 59 and a low of 44.
Friday’s forecast calls for a high of 53 with a low of 40.
Saturday is expected to have a high of 50 and a low of 44.
The high on Veterans Day is expected to be 56 with a low of 45.
Stillhouse Hollow Lake’s water level is nearly 13 feet above normal elevation, and Belton Lake is about 12 and a half feet above normal, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website.
