More showers are expected to move into the Killeen area to close out the week.
Rain chances will be about 80 percent by noon today and will continue overnight into early Saturday morning, said Bianca Villanueva, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.
The high of 55 degrees is expected today with a low of 47 tonight.
“There also looks like isolated chances of a thunderstorm late Friday night,” added Villanueva. “But it’s just for a brief period.”
Saturday has an expected high of 56 degrees with a low of 37.
Sunday is expected to be much drier with a high of only 51 degrees before temperatures warm up into the 60s with no rain forecasted at the start of next week.
