The dense fog that blanketed much of Central Texas on Tuesday morning was enough to give folks an idea of the moisture in the air. A cold front moving into the area through the Great Plains likely will bring with it some showers this week, according to a National Weather Service meteorologist, on Tuesday.
“We could be looking at about an inch of rainfall, maybe a little less, over the course of Wednesday and Thursday,” said Jason Godwin, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Fort Worth.
He said folks likely will see on-and-off showers, with the highest chances of rain on Thursday and tapering off by Friday. “We’re not expecting any flooding rains,” he said.
There is a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms Wednesday with highs in the low 70s. The cold front is predicted to arrive Wednesday night dropping temperatures into the 50s and keeping the chance of showers at 40 percent, according to the National Weather Service forecast.
Thursday has the highest chance of rain, 70 percent, with highs in the 60s. Showers might even linger until Friday, which has a 20 percent chance of precipitation, according to the forecast.
Godwin said October rains are not unusual, as cold fronts push southward.
The rains likely will be enough to keep drought at bay.
Bell and Coryell counties, like the vast majority of the Lone Star State, are not in a drought, according to the National Integrated Drought Information System at Drought.gov. Only around 2 percent of the state is listed as being in drought conditions, in the Panhandle.
“It should be enough to keep us out of drought here in Central Texas,” Godwin said. “We’ve banked a good bit of rainfall with the rains in September and so far in October, so the lakes are full and the ground is saturated.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.