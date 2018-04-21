NOLANVILLE — This year marked the fifth annual Que 4 Kids fundraising event, a three-day event held to benefit Aware Central Texas and held at Sandy’s Lone Star Event Center.
Aware Central Texas is a non-profit organization whose mission, according to its website, is “to aid in the prevention of child abuse and family violence through education and case management.”
Executive Director Misty Biddick said that Que 4 Kids is the largest fundraiser of the year for the organization. “It allows us to go out into the community and keep our mission,“ she said.
Event planner Jarrod Young’s mother, Teresa Young, was very involved with Aware Central Texas, so after her passing, Jarrod Young began Que 4 Kids.
“It’s an honor and a privilege to carry on the legacy of such a special woman,” he said.
Young said that the original idea began on the back of a napkin. With the help of his cousin, Cleat Roberts, who owns Sandy’s, and several volunteers, the idea became a reality.
The idea may have begun on a simple napkin, but that first year still raised $13,000. Last year raised $100,000 (before expenses), and though this year’s tally isn’t in yet, Friday night’s live musical performance by Neal McCoy alone had an estimated 800 people in attendance.
Saturday’s barbecue cook-off may have seen rain, but there was still a good turnout, with over 40 adult teams and over a dozen children entered in the contest. In addition to the cook-offs, there were raffles, a bounce house and a climbing wall, among other activities.
Young said of Saturday’s events that everything was “meant to be family-friendly, and everyone should just have a good time.”
Almost all sponsorship for the three-day event came from local small businesses, such as All American Chevrolet, Lange Roofing, and Cleo Bay.
There were also some who just came out to show their support, such as Pat Wilson and Johnny Widener with Twisted Metal Mayhem. They had a demolition derby promotional car which they encouraged children to sign; the car will travel with them throughout Central Texas and be on display, thereby promoting Aware Central Texas, and then finally driven and crashed at the Central Texas State Fair at the Bell County Expo Center on Aug. 31.
“Just showing up says you support what we do,” said Biddick. “Every person who comes out helps us keep our commitment.”
As for next year? Young said, “Plans are in the works for a different event next year.”
