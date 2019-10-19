WEATHER Graphic

More high/low temperature fluctuations are expected in the upcoming week as a cold front is expected to bring rain and cooler temperatures, according to the National Weather Service.

After the early-week rains, temperatures have been creeping up. The Saturday morning air was muggy and humid, and temperatures are expected to reach the upper 80s today and lower 90s on Sunday before the cold front moves in, according to the National Weather Service.

