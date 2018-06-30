Some might see rain on the Fourth of July, some might not.
The National Weather Service predicts a chance 30-40 percent chance of scattered rain to bring less than half an inch for most of Bell County throughout the later half of the week. Meteorologist Jason Godwin said some “lucky” residents may see up to an inch, but on average, it won’t be a heavy downpour.
The rain will slightly cool temperatures by about five degrees, Godwin said, dropping down to the low to mid 90s.
Chances for precipitation will continue throughout the week, according to NWS. Current drought conditions are “abnormally dry,” and the rain could help alleviate the conditions.
Sunday’s forecast calls for a high of 100 with a low of 73.
Monday’s forecast calls for a high of 100 with a low of 75.
Tuesday is expected to have a high of 99 and a low of 77.
The high on Independence Day is expected to be 95 with a low of 74.
Stillhouse Hollow Lake’s water level is nearly 6 feet below normal elevation, and Belton Lake is about 3 feet below normal, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.