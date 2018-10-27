The sunshine is going to stick around for a few more days, but rain chances could haunt the area by Halloween.
According to the National Weather Service, the area should see partly cloudy to sunny skies through Tuesday. Highs will remain in the mid-80s. Although these temperatures are slightly above normal for this time of year, the current records are safe, the NWS says. Low temperatures will be in the upper 50s to low 60s at night.
Rain chances of 20 to 30 perecent are expected to return Tuesday night in to Wednesday.
Check kdhnews.com for daily updates on how the weather may affect Halloween plans.
