April showers in the late Sunday hours are expected around Killeen.
The National Weather Service predicts the possibility of rain beginning Sunday night, which could be severe Tuesday into Wednesday. Meteorologist Lee Carlaw said any precipitation Sunday evening will be a light drizzle.
The possibility of high winds and large hail may come Tuesday into Wednesday, though only three-quarters of an inch of rain are forecasted.
“It’s going to be a quick-hitter,” Carlaw said. “Obviously, they may be heftier storms, but we’re not expecting a whole lot for the area.”
Conditions temperature-wise continue to heat up in a warming trend, according to NWS. High temperatures should approach the 80s throughout the week.
Rain last week helped alleviate persistent drought conditions, Carlaw said. Central Texas has endured severe drought conditions for months, according to the Texas Drought Monitor.
Less severe drought conditions remain, but they appear to be on the way out, according to Carlaw.
Sunday’s high is expected to be 80 with a low of 61.
Monday’s forecast calls for a high of 80 with a low of 66.
Tuesday is expected to have a high of 80 and a low of 54.
Stillhouse Lake is 4 feet below normal elevation, and Belton Lake is about 2 ½ feet below normal, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website.
mpayne@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7553
