After a dry weekend, the forecast shows a high chance of rainfall and scattered showers for the Central Texas area, according to Patricia Sanchez, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Fort Worth.
“The sun won’t be out for a few days,” Sanchez said. “Later on Tuesday is when we’ll begin seeing an increased chance of rain. That increases to 30 percent on Wednesday. It continues around 50 percent starting up into the weekend.”
Rain chances decrease into the weekend with a 40 percent chance of rain Saturday and only 20 percent Sunday.
The most severe weather is expected north of Central Texas, but many areas are still at risk for hail and damaging winds as well as scattered showers, Sanchez said.
The most inclement weather is expected Wednesday, she said.
“There will be strong to severe thunderstorms in the area Wednesday,” Sanchez said. “Not everyone will have the wide-spread rain, some could be scattered showers. Heavy rainfall could cause minor flooding in areas that have already seen rain in the last event.”
Sanchez cautioned against driving through flooded areas, and to have a back-up plan in case rain or flooding affect necessary roadways.
In spite of the rain forecasted for the week, this year’s total rainfall of 7.6 inches is almost two inches below the annual average of 9.53 inches for the area, Sanchez said.
“The northwest area of the county is considered abnormally dry — just because of the low rainfall for the year so far,” Sanchez said. “Abnormally dry is the lowest intensity category of drought.”
Almost all of Coryell County is also listed as “abnormally dry,” according to the United States Drought Monitor, which is updated weekly by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and other organizations.
Soil moisture and vegetation are key factors in determining when an area is experiencing one of the five levels of drought, but the main focus is rainfall, Sanchez said.
The stormy weather ahead is projected to bring in a cold front as it travels east, she said.
“The high temperature is forecasted to remain at about 80 degrees for the entire week, with lower temperatures staying in the mid-to-upper 60s every day this week,” Sanchez said. “Rain could continue into early next week, but it is too early to say for sure.”
