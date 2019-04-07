Unlike the weekend, the coming week in the Killeen area is expected to be a dry one.
Rain chances for most of the week nonexistent, according to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth. After just over an inch of precipitation this weekend, mostly clear and sunny conditions are on the way, said meteorologist Matt Bishop
By the end of the week, however, rain could make its way back to Central Texas, Bishop said. Friday going into the weekend has about a 30 percent chance for rain, with the best chance coming Saturday, according to the NWS.
“We get a break this week,” Bishop said. “But it does look like we’ll have another opportunity once the weekend rolls around starting Friday into Sunday.”
Climate will be mostly warm with the lack of rain, according to Bishop, though a slight cold front Thursday could drop highs from the 80s into the 70s.
Monday is expected to have a high of 82 and a low of 57.
The high on Tuesday is expected to be 86 with a low of 63.
The forecast on Wednesday calls for a high of 87 with a low of 60.
Thursday’s forecast calls for a high of 80 with a low of 50.
Stillhouse Hollow Lake’s water level sits at about normal elevation, and Belton Lake is more than 1 foot above normal elevation, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.