Weather Rain

A person walks in the rain Thursday morning in central Killeen.

 Jacob Brooks | Herald

The National Weather Service has reported around half an inch of rain for Killeen as of 9 a.m. today. The weather service is expecting about 3/4 of an inch of rain total for the day, according to NWS Meteorologist Patricia Sanchez.

Light rain will continue off and on throughout the day and be gone by Friday morning.

254-501-7464 | hking@kdhnews.com

