Rain chances are expected to be high today and heading into this evening — about 50 percent — before dropping to about a 20 percent chance for the rest of the week, according to the National Weather Service in Dallas/Fort Worth.
“We will still likely be seeing another round of thunderstorms (today) like on (Sunday),” meteorologist Jason Godwin said. “After (today) the rain chances are going to go back down, down to about 20 percent for the rest of the week.”
While the storms themselves are only expected to be short bursts lasting no more than an hour, the NWS does advise caution against high winds and lightning.
“While high wind gusts would be very localized during the storms, winds could potentially get as high as 40 or 50 miles per hour,” Godwin said.
Although the rain chances will be going down as the week continues, temperatures are expected to head back up. While weekend temperatures were relatively cool, the week’s temperatures — aside from today, which is expected to have a high of 89 degrees — are predicted to be in the mid- to high-90s range.
“There is going to be a warming trend during the week too, and temperatures are going to climb back up to about what you would normally see this time of year,” Godwin said.
