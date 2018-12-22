By Katelyn Robertson
Killeen Daily Herald
Santa may need to pack a poncho on his sleigh, as some slight rain chances are expected to move in for Christmas.
For those who will be traveling or getting in some last-minute shopping, Sunday will be pleasant weather, as the National Weather Service predicts clear skies and highs in the upper 50s. A chilly Sunday night with lows in the 30s will bring in the holidays.
Christmas Eve will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 60s, according to the NWS.
However, some clouds are expected to move in during the evening Monday, bringing with them the chance for some drizzle Monday night and a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.
The clouds will stick around for Christmas, although temperatures won’t feel very wintry, with highs in the upper 60s. There will be a 30 percent chance of showers throughout the day on Christmas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.