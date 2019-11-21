WEATHER Graphic

The National Weather Service is predicting rain for the rest of today and up until lunch Friday.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected from today through noon Friday but rain chances will increase from 30 to 70% tonight and Friday morning, according to NWS Meteorologist Tom Bradshaw.

