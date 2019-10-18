WEATHER Graphic

As temperatures are gradually rising after the early-week rain, temperatures are expected to peak in the low-90s on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service. 

A 30 to 60% chance of rain enters the forecast for Sunday night, which will continue Monday. The expected rain should cool things off again with highs in the mid 70s and lows in the low 50s, according to the National Weather Service.

