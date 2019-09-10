There is a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. today and Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service. There is also a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms tonight before 1 a.m., according to the National Weather Service.
Along with the possible rain, a southeasterly wind of up to 15 mph is expected both days. Gusts could be up to 20 mph, according to the National Weather Service.
