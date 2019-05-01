While Killeen didn’t see any rain during the day Wednesday, rain was expected overnight and in the days to come.
Severe weather is expected to come from the Dallas-Fort Worth region into Central Texas, according to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth. Some storms may hold up through the night and endure in this morning, said meteorologist Matt Bishop.
The forecast for the remainder of the week also calls for thunderstorms, according to the NWS forecasts. A 50% chance is expected for Thursday, and a 70% chance is slated for midday Friday.
More than an inch of rain is expected from the string of precipitation, Bishop said.
Thursday is expected to have a high of 83 and a low of 65.
The high on Friday is expected to be 77 with a low of 61.
The forecast for Election Day calls for a high of 80 with a low of 60.
Sunday’s forecast calls for a high of 83 with a low of 65.
Stillhouse Hollow Lake’s water level sits at 1 foot and a half above normal elevation, and Belton Lake is nearly 2 feet above normal elevation, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.