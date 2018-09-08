Rain storms are lashing the Killeen area throughout the day today as a slow-moving storm moves through, according to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth.
The service extended its flash-flood warning for the area until 4 p.m. after an initial warning of 7 a.m.
The highs for Saturday were in the mid-80s with a low of 70.
The service's most recent estimate of rainfall was around 1/2 of an inch.
This story will be updated.
