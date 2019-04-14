Pleasant temperatures and mostly sunny skies greeted local residents Sunday morning after severe weather rolled through the Killeen area Saturday.
“Springtime is what we call a transition season,” said Steve Fano, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Dallas-Fort Worth. “We have air masses battling, so warm air from the Gulf moves up and cold air from the north moves in and we get frequent cold fronts, rain and thunderstorms. Very much typical for this time of year.”
Wind gusts between 30 and 40 mph late Saturday afternoon and evening resulted in power outages throughout the Killeen area overnight.
“Those were pretty strong winds,” said Fano.
Sunday afternoon, according to Oncor’s outage map, about 30 people in Harker Heights were still without power Sunday afternoon. About 60 people in Killeen were still without power Sunday afternoon, according to the same map.
Residents can check if their area is affected by outages and estimated time of restoration on Oncor’s online outage map at http://stormcenter.oncor.com/external/default.html. More information about power restoration following severe storms can be found at http://www.oncor.com/en/Pages/Power-Restoration.aspx.
Temperatures are expected to climb with a high of 79 for Monday. The overnight low is expected to be 58 degrees.
Clouds could return to the area Tuesday with a high of 76. Chances of rain in the area are not expected until 1 a.m. Wednesday. The overnight low has a forecast of 66 degrees
The temperature will spike right back up in the middle of the week with a peak high of 82 degrees. Wednesday night’s forecast has a low of 58 with chances of rain and thunder increasing from 30 percent in the afternoon to 50 percent overnight.
Rain is expected to clear out of the area by Thursday morning with an expected high of 75 degrees.
