1. Yes. Making a single mark to choose every candidate in a party is more efficient.

2. Yes. Straight-ticket voting is perfect for those who identify strongly with a party.

3. No. Straight-party voting discourages research and independent thinking.

4. No. It’s a bad idea. Only eight states allow it, and Texas is phasing it out in 2020.

5. Unsure. It’s hard to say if it’s efficient or if the practice furthers political partisanship.

