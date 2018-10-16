The rainfall in the Killeen area has seemed nonstop this week, and according to the National Weather Service, it's not going to stop any time soon.
The National Weather Service issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook on Tuesday for North and Central Texas.
Flooding of low-lying areas, creeks, and streams is likely through this evening, the NWS said.
The National Weather Service reported 3.68 inches have fallen in Killeen since 8 a.m. Monday, and more of the same is expected for the remainder of the week.
Temperatures are expected to remain in the mid 40s, with periods of light to moderate rain through Saturday.
Killeen Police Department stated on its Facebook page that some areas of the city have two to three inches of standing water on the road.
Bell County Office of Emergency Management reported no low-water crossings are closed, but officials are monitoring levels of area creeks and rivers.
Wet roads can create potentially dangerous driving conditions, especially at higher speeds.
A wreck involving a pickup truck caused a traffic jam Tuesday morning in the westbound lanes of Interstate 14/U.S. Highway 190 in Killeen. The Ford F-150 had front end damage, and damage was also seen on a nearby guardrail between the W.S. Young Drive and Stan Schlueter Loop intersections.
Emergency crews responded to an 18-wheeler wreck about 8 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Old Highway 95 and FM 93 in Temple. The truck was carrying trash and there were no injuries, according to Thomas Pechal, spokesman for Temple Fire & Rescue.
"Stay home, stay dry, stay safe," Chief Kimble states in a Facebook video urging area residents to avoid being on the road if travel is avoidable.
