If your eyes have been puffy and your voice has been sounding more and more like Donald Duck, there’s a good reason.
Allergy season is in full bloom as tree, grass and weed pollen counts in the Central Texas area are among the highest in the country.
The Weather Channel’s Allergy Tracker, which uses data compiled by national and regional health sources, ranked the Central Texas area as high for pollen on Monday with a count of 52 grams per cubic meter.
According to Elliot Wilson, meteorologist for KWTX Channel 10, the strong thunderstorms from the spring have produced 13.77 inches of rain since March 1. Which is an above-average amount of rainfall for the region, making for an increase in flooding and more than likely the cause for the increase in
pollen in the area.
“This is that time of year where obviously the pollen count is going to be a lot higher. And with regards to weather as we are getting out of spring; obviously for Central Texas, we deal with strong thunderstorms a lot of heavy rain,” Winston said.
Referring to this time of year as a ‘Hot Spot’ for pollen activity, Winston went on to discuss how the moisture that comes from the Gulf of Mexico has affected the dew point and the heat index of the region creating an optimal environment for pollen and other bacteria to affect the local population.
“When you get into the end of spring, with that lingering moisture, your humidity goes up. And of course, we are getting into that time of year where the days start to get warm and really muggy. We really start to feel the heat, which is where the pollen and the bacteria can thrive,” he said.
If you’ve been feeling the misery of allergies, it’s not all in your head. The level of grass pollen on Monday was very high, according to the Weather Channel, while ragweed pollen was, mercifully low.
Tree pollen? That was negligible. By Wednesday, the misery quotient is expected to be lower.
For people who are new to the allergy game, the Texan Allergy and Sinus Center lists a few ways to help mitigate the effects of grass pollen.
The first and most obvious bit of advice: Take your allergy medication before the day starts. Otherwise, that sniffling in the morning may never subside.
Washing your face after spending a lot of time outside, or simply limiting outdoor activities, also helps.
Other tips include keeping your car and homes windows closed, removing shoes before entering your home and vacuuming at least once a week, as well as exploring immunotherapy options through shots or allergy drops.
And of course, keep those tissues handy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.