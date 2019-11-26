WEATHER Graphic

This week’s temperatures are expected to stay warm today, with the high temperature reaching 81 degrees. The low temperatures will drop down to 47 degrees tonight, according to the National Weather Service.

On Wednesday the high temperature could drop back down to 57 degrees while the low temperature could hit 47 degrees. Rain chances reaching 20% will move through the area Wednesday afternoon before growing to 60% overnight.

artie@kdhnews.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.