With rain and thunderstorms in the forecast for the first half of Spring Break this week, families and students will probably be looking for inside events or out-of-town events to avoid the potentially bad weather.
The Mayborn Science Theater, located on the campus of Central Texas College, will host its monthly Classic Movie Night and matinee doubleheaders during the week of spring break. The matinee shows will be at 1:30 and 2:30 p.m., March 12-14, and two classic movies will be shown Friday, March 15. For a complete schedule of movies and ticket prices, go to www.starsatnight.org.
The Mayborn Museum at Baylor University is also holding several events during Spring Break. Activities are happening every day of the week from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.for a full schedule of events go to www.maybornmuseum.com.
The forecast for the coming week calls for several chances of rain. For starters, today shows a 40 percent chance of rain in the forecast during the day and a 40 percent chance of showers overnight. The high temperature is expected to be around 59 degrees, while the low temperature is predicted to reach 53 degrees.
Rain chances will increase throughout the day on Tuesday, beginning with a 60 percent of thunderstorms and rain chance during the day rising to a 80 percent chance of severe thunderstorms overnight. Tuesday’s temperatures will reach a high of 73 degrees and a low of 59 degrees.
The adverse weather is expected to start clearing up on Wednesday, with an 80 percent chance of thunderstorms during the day making way for mostly clear skies overnight. The temperatures will rise to 72 degrees during the day and drop to 50 degrees Wednesday night.
On Thursday residents can expect sunny skies with a high temperature of 65 degrees and a low of 41 degrees.
Friday will also see the storms staying away, with a forecast of sunny skies. The high temperature is only expected to reach 56 degrees while the low will reach about 39 degrees.
