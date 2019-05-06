The National Weather Service forecasts rainy weather for the rest of the week and into Mother’s Day weekend.
“The strongest chances look to be Wednesday, but rain will pretty much dominate the rest of the week,” said Monique Sellers, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Fort Hood. “The strong to severe thunderstorms will be on Wednesday, we’re just not sure whether they will be early or late.”
Sellers said the storms could begin as early as late today and into tomorrow morning, or they could wait to pick up until late Wednesday.
“If we do get strong thunderstorms Wednesday we will have a potential for hail this week,” Sellers said. “There’s a little bit of uncertainty as to whether the storms will actually develop.”
The rain will also bring a cold front, She said, with temperatures in the 70-degree range throughout the week and maybe creeping up to the low 80s.
However, the low temperature is not expected to drop under 50 degrees with the cloud-cover each night this week preventing the heat buildup from the day from evaporating into space, Sellers said.
The high temperatures for today could reach 82 degrees with a low temperature projected at 69 degrees.
Wednesday, the high temperature is expected to be 81 degrees with a low of 67 degrees. Thursday, the high is projected to reach 80 degrees with a low of 58 degrees.
Friday, the high is expected to drop to 71 degrees with a low of 61 degrees, Sellers said. Saturday the high temperature will be 74 degrees with a low of 62 degrees, she said.
“Right now there’s a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms and rain Sunday, and it’s going to be cloudy,” she said.
The high temperature forecasted for Mother’s Day is 76 degrees, Sellers said.
“A cold front will come through with lingering chances of rain throughout the weekend,” Sellers said. “Because we are in May, it will not be as cold as the cold fronts we’ve been getting these past couple of months. The big thing is for everyone to keep an eye on the weather as it changes, the forecast can change pretty quickly.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.