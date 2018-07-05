Raising Cane’s will be raising a new restaurant in Harker Heights, according to weekly permit reports. The business will be at 335 Knights Way, which is near Taco Bueno, according to Google Maps. The permit is valued at $1.4 million.
In Killeen, city permit officials issued 286 permits last week worth a total value of $3.66 million.
There were seven permits issued last week for the construction of new single-family residences worth a total value of $1.2 million. Contractor Ashford Homes will build three of the new houses, Stylecraft Builders will construct two of the new homes, and Purser Homes and Carothers Homes will each build one new house.
The city has issued permits worth a total value of $103.87 million so far this year.
Harker Heights
Including the permit for Raising Cane’s, there were 45 permits issued by the city last week worth a total value of $2.18 million.
Two of the issued permits were for the construction of new single-family residences worth a total value of $526,980. The two new houses will be built by the Pulte Group.
So far this year, the city has issued permits worth a total value of $29.09 million.
Copperas Cove
Building officials issued 70 permits last week worth a total value of $422,513.
Three of the issued permits were for the construction of new single-family residences, worth a total value of $369,256. Two of the new homes will be built by Stylecraft Builders and one will be built by Clear Creek Construction.
The city has issued permits worth a total value of $22.27 million so far this year.
Nolanville
No permits were issued by the city last week. This year, the city has issued permits worth a total value of $5.77 million.
