By Cerone White
Killeen Daily Herald
COPPERAS COVE — Despite the heavy rains from the night before, running enthusiasts both young and young hearts came out in large numbers to support the annual Copperas Cove Chamber of Commerce annual Raising Cane’s Gallop or Trot 5k on Saturday.
“The goal of this event is for the community to go to, it’s also a way to encourage residents to go to and to participate in. We also encourage everyone to get outdoors and be healthy and exercise,” said Liz Sherman with Copperas Cove Chamber of Commerce.
At least 214 runners registered for the annual Gallop or Trot 5k run.
The course this year was a timed event that began Copperas Cove Civic Center in City Park leading into the neighboring streets and finished at the Civic Center.
Runners that placed first, second and third in each category were awarded medals. The categories this year ranged from ages 11 and under to 55 and above.
“This is our third race of the year; the first one is in May, then we have one in June and this is the last one that the chamber hosted,” Sherman said.
This year’s sponsors include H-E-B, Raising Cane’s, Ace Hardware, Metroplex Hospital and Centex Race Series, among others.
The registration fee this year was $20 in advance and $25 at the event, and funds raised from Saturday’s event go toward future upcoming races and toward the Chamber.
“This is our easiest course, there is no big hill or inclines you don’t have to run it, or you can walk it or skip you can do whatever you want to do,” Sherman said.
“My best friend and I have been preparing for this event since January, where we also lost weight,” Carrie Carrigan said. “Today we were able to beat our previous time by two minutes. We are looking forward to the next one.”
