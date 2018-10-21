The sun is finally somewhat visible again after nearly a week of rain, but it won’t be sticking around for long, according to the National Weather Service forecast.
Monday is expected to be mostly cloudy with the sun ocassionally peeking through the clouds, but a 20 percent chance of rain showers are predicted for later in the afternoon before giving way to a cloudy night.
Just like last week, the rain chances are expected to increase as the week goes on. Tuesday will see a 40 percent chance of rain during the day and a 50 percent chance of rain during the night before Wednesday hits with an 80 percent chance of rain during the day and a 50 percent chance during the night. Thursday will see rain chances fall back to 20 percent before making way for a mostly sunny weekend.
Temperatures this week are also expected to stay in the mid 60s to low 50s. The high today is expected to reach 64 degrees before dropping to 51 degrees tonight. Tuesday is also expected to see a high of 64 and a low of 52. Wednesday’s high is only expected to reach 56 degrees, while the low is again expected to be 52. Thursday will see the high rise to 63 degrees and the low drop to 51.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.