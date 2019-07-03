The Fort Hood Area Association of Realtors presented Families in Crisis with a $3,306.42 donation for its homeless shelter on Wednesday morning.
Ken Biggers, chairman of the realtor’s community affairs committee, presented the check to Suzanne Armour, Families in Crisis director of programs outside the nonprofit’s East Rancier location.
Biggers said the organization has donated to Families in Crisis for many years and that the association is all “about helping and building the community.”
With the donation, $81,040 was raised in efforts to reopen the Friends in Crisis homeless shelter on Sprott Drive in Killeen.
Armour said since the shelter’s closing on May 18, leadership has been “humbled by all of our friends.”
“It has let us know who our friends really are,” she said.
