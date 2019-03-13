Although residents may have experienced scattered heavy showers following the foggy weather early in the week, the total rainfall for the area was measured at well under an inch, according to reports from the National Weather Service.
“It is mainly because the rain happened so quickly it feels like a lot more than it actually is,” according to Monique Sellers, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Fort Worth. “It takes a much longer duration than we saw to accumulate larger numbers.”
Rain totals from Skylark Field measured at a tenth of an inch, Sellers said, while Robert Gray Army Airfield reported .04 inches. The data was missing from Belton Lake Dam, she said.
“There are some areas that did get a lot more rain,” Sellers said.
The Killeen Police Department responded to 22 calls for crashes within the city limits from 9 a.m. Tuesday to 9 a.m. Wednesday, according to public affairs officer Ofelia Miramontez.
This includes the vehicle that crashed into a gas main in the 1100 block of Stan Schleuter about 6:19 p.m. Tuesday. According to Miramontez, it is unclear whether that wreck was weather related, but the driver was charged with driving while intoxicated.
“During rainy weather, motorists should slow down and give themselves space between their vehicle and the one ahead,” Miramontez said. “Make sure drivers can see and wipers are functioning properly. Drivers should always keep both hands on the steering wheel in order to have control of their vehicle.”
Miramontez also said to plan for trips to take longer than usual because of weather conditions, and that motorists should avoid driving through deep water.
But looking forward, the forecast shows pleasant weather for the rest of the week, Sellers said.
“It’s going to be nice, dry and quiet,” she said.
