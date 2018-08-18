More rain could be on the way for the Killeen-Temple area.
The National Weather Service in Fort Worth predicts about a 20 percent chance of rain beginning late Sunday night, reaching as high 30 percent Monday night.
It won’t be much, said meteorologist Bianca Villanueva, who said Central Texas can expect less than a quarter of an inch.
But it comes with a slight cold front, which will knock high temperatures back down to the mid-90s. Triple-digit heat from the weekend will start to wane, she said.
“It will be a nice break,” Villanueva said.
The Texas Drought Monitor's latest map indicates the Killeen-Temple area is currently experiencing severe drought conditions, which is down from the extreme drought conditions prior to rain from Aug. 8-14. About 2 inches of rain accumulated for the area; that helped alleviate some of those drought conditions, according to Villanueva.
Monday’s forecast calls for a high of 98 with a low of 75.
Tuesday is expected to have a high of 96 and a low of 73.
The high on Wednesday is expected to be 95 with a low of 72.
Thursday’s forecast calls for a high of 96 with a low of 73.
Stillhouse Hollow Lake’s water level is nearly 7 and a half feet below normal elevation, and Belton Lake is nearly 5 feet below normal, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website.
