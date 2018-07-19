Killeen reached a high of 106 degrees Thursday, tying the record high set the same day in 2000, according to the National Weather Service.
Usually this time of year Killeen averages a high of 95 degrees, according to the NWS online database.
Temperatures will continue to average in the triple digits with a high of 105 expected for Friday. And Saturday and Sunday are expected to warm up to a high of 107 which would be record breaking.
The record highs for July 20 and 21 are 105 degrees, set on July 20, 2000, and July 21, 1982, according the NWS.
The heat will start to drop back down on Monday with a forecasted high of 105.
Killeen residents will get some relief from the heat on Tuesday when temperatures are expected to drop back down into the double digits with a high of 99.
Electric Power
The high temperatures have more than an effect on your summer plans, it plays a bigger role in the state energy grid and the health pets.
Oncor Energy recommends people close the blinds and drapes of windows that get direct sun and set the air-conditioning thermostats to 78 degrees, or higher, while using fans to cool the air.
Residents can save energy while keeping the house cool even while away on vacation by setting the air conditioning thermostat to 85 degrees and turning all fans off before leaving, according to Karl Green, area manager of Oncor Customer Operations in Killeen.
Keeping home appliances, such as TVs, dishwashers, laundry equipment, hair dryers and coffeemakers off during the peak hours of 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. can also help cut down your energy bill during the summer months.
Oncor also reminds those with electric vehicles to discontinue charging them until the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) returns to normal operations.
For those whose health depends on electric medical equipment, Oncor encourages having a backup plan for when high temperatures cause blackouts.
Oncor suggests checking on neighbors during local outages, particularly senior citizens and those with medical conditions.
Residents are advised to have safety kits with a battery-powered or crank radio to listen to updates, as well as a flashlight and extra batteries in an easily accessible location.
Oncor posts updates on Facebook and Twitter with the latest information, including when ERCOT returns to normal operation. For more information, visit thewire.oncor.com.
Pet Safety
With temperatures constantly climbing higher into the triple digits this weekend, the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) reminds owners not to leave furry friends in warm to hot cars.
Not only could it lead to fatal heat stroke but it is illegal in several states. Although Texas does not have a law against leaving a pet in a parked car or truck a general animal cruelty law can be applicable in cases like this.
It is recommended that pet owners take their dogs and cats for full check-ups as the summer months for heartworm test, flea and tick protection. While these are year-round issues it is important to monitor them in the summer when a pet may spend more time outdoors.
Pets dehydrate quickly, so it is recommended that people only walk dogs in the early mornings or late afternoons when temperatures have dropped. Also, it is advised that pets have plenty of fresh, clean water and stop in the shade whenever possible to get out of the sun.
ASPCA advises pet owners to know the symptoms of overheating in pets, including excessive panting or difficulty breathing, increased heart rate and respiratory rate, drooling, mild weakness, stupor or even collapse.
Symptoms can also include seizures, bloody diarrhea and vomit along with an elevated body temperature of over 104 degrees.
Animals with flat faces, such as pugs and Persian cats, are more susceptible to heat stroke since they cannot pant effectively. This pets, along with the elderly and those with heart or lung disease, should be kept cool in air-conditioned rooms as much as possible.
Leaving your home with the air conditioner at a comfortable 75 degrees not only saves energy but also helps keep pets cool while home alone.
Not all dogs are good swimmers and should not be left unsupervised around a pool, according to ASPCA. It is advised to slowly introduce pets to water and to rinse off dogs after swimming to remove chlorine or salt from their fur.
Trimming dog’s hair is normal summer pet care but ASPCA advises against shaving dog’s hair as it protects them from overheating and sunburn.
Brushing cats more often than usual can help prevent problems caused by excessive heat.
