Sixty-four contestants will take to the stage on Saturday hoping to capture one of the Krist Kindl Charity Pageant crowns. But for Allyssa Kimball, the pageant is about much more than a sparkling tiara.
For Kimball, the pageant is about improving the quality of life for Copperas Cove citizens. Kimball, the reigning Young Miss Five Hills, is heading up this year’s charity pageant which returned to the festival four years ago after an absence of more than a decade. All proceeds from the pageant will be donated to Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful.
“The reason I entered the Five Hills Pageant was because I wanted to help improve our local parks, teach young adults and children the importance of taking care of their community, and work with Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful to beautify our city,” Kimball said. I have chosen to support this platform because I believe that it is important for us as members of this community to take care of it.”
Ironically, Kimball captured her first crown on the Krist Kindl stage last year where won the title of Pre-Teen Miss Krist Kindl before going on to win the title of Young Miss Five Hills.
“This was the first pageant that I won. It boosted my confidence and played a big part in my success in the Five Hills pageant this year. For that reason, the Krist Kindl Charity Pageant is very important to me,” Kimball said.
The pageant, which begins at 10 a.m. on Saturday at the Copperas Cove Civic Center, has drawn more than 60 contestants, the highest number in the pageant’s history, ranging in age from babies to adult ladies. All contestants receive a custom medal with the winners and runner-up selections receiving trophies. The queens will be crowned in custom rhinestone tiaras fashioned to look like Kris Kringle after whom the Cove festival with a German heritage was named. They will also receive double-satin embroidered banners. The new royalty will be featured on the Domino’s Pizza float in Copperas Cove’s annual Christmas parade on Saturday at 3 p.m. and also in the Killeen Christmas Parade on Dec. 8 at 4:30 p.m.
Over the past four years, the pageant has raised nearly $10,000 for various causes including the purchase of sensory playground equipment for Copperas Cove’s South Park and life-saving equipment for children suffering from mitochondrial disease, funding research through the American Cancer Society, and KCCB this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.