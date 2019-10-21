Nolanville wreck

Police work the scene of a Nolanville wreck on Interstate 14 on Aug. 28, 2018.

 By Jacob Brooks | Herald staff writer

Changes are coming to Interstate 14 in Nolanville, including the addition of a traffic lane in each direction, and soon a reduced speed limit.

At the Nolanville City Council meeting Thursday, the Nolanville City Council also agreed to modify the city ordinance to lower the speed limit on Interstate 14 to 65 mph from 75 mph. The change will go into effect at a later date.

Nolanville Wreck

The scene of a fatal car fatal car accident is seen on the Nolanville hill on U.S. Highway 190/Interstate 14 Friday, February 23, 2018.

