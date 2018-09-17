Three area sweeps on foot have turned up nothing in the search for a 52-year-old Coryell County man who went missing from his home near Flat on Sept. 7, according to a sheriff’s department official.
The department is still searching for Brian Nesbit, who was last near his home in the 100 block of County Road 931, Coryell County Chief Deputy Mark Wilcox said Monday.
“At this time nothing new has broken loose,” Wilcox said. “We are moving forward and enlisting assistance with multiple agencies.”
So far, the sheriff’s department and Texas Department of Public Safety officials have held three searches on foot in the area that have returned nothing. Wilcox said the department plans to conduct an aerial search today in concert with DPS. The time of that search has not been determined.
“Unfortunately we are at the mercy at DPS to do most of those types of searches,” Wilcox said.
Nesbit was last seen operating his silver and purple 1995 Ford F-250 diesel pickup truck bearing Texas license plate FYP6533.
According to a DPS missing person bulletin, Nesbit was described as having medium build and was last seen wearing blue jean shorts and black boots.
“He suffers with a medical condition that requires medical attention,” the bulletin read. “Mr. Nesbit is missing the tip of his left ring finger. He has multiple tattoos that include 2 on his upper left arm, upper right arm, and left shoulder, as well as multiple scars that include: 1 on his nose, the back of head, his left eyebrow and on top of his right hand.
Nesbit was described as being 6 feet tall and around 220 pounds.
Wilcox said any members of the public with information on the case can contact the sheriff’s department dispatch at 254-865-7201.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.