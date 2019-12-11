WCID Meeting

The Killeen water board and the water district's general manager, Ricky Garrett, left discuss business at their regular meeting Wednesday morning at the Belton Water Treatment Plant.

 Hunter King | Herald

The regional board that controls water in Killeen and surrounding areas Wednesday will join Bell County for an aquifer storage and recovery study.

The study will help the district understand the feasibility of storing water in aquifers underground and see how much of that water can be recovered once it is stored underground.

