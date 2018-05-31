The upcoming IT Girls Conference still has several spots available, so the organizer has extended the registration deadline to Wednesday.
The event is open to 300 girls between the ages of 11 and 17, but registration is first-come, first-served, so parents hoping to register their daughters should try to do so soon.
The Center for African-American Studies and Research is one of the event’s sponsors, and Committee Chairman Horace Grace is excited to see what the attendees will take away from the conference.
“I’m hoping that the girls may become aware of issues that may be bothering them, and something at this conference may be said that could change their lives,” Grace said. “It’s an honor for the center to support this effort. Any time we can support this many girls is an honor for us.”
The registration fee is $10, and includes lunch, dinner, and a closing dance and ice cream social. Parents may register their daughters at www.iandtgirls.org.
“Right now we have slightly over 200 girls signed up for the event, but we hope to have all 300 spots taken,” event organizer Aya Eneli said last week. “The first year we had 187 girls attend, and I think this year will be even more impactful.”
The event itself is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. June 8 at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center.
Eneli said multiple speakers are lined up for the event to share their stories with event attendees.
“This conference will help girls see where their talents are,” Grace said.
