Pamala Charles, an Austin-based relationship counselor and author of Let’s Stay Together, will be hosting a day retreat at Belton Lake Outdoor Recreation Area for military couples Saturday that may be struggling in their relationships.
“The purpose of the retreat is to open up and be respectful and receptive to each other,” Charles said. “This will give couples an opportunity to learn more about their partner than they already know.”
Charles said she worked as a relationship counselor while she was in the Army and stationed at Fort Hood, and said she wanted to find a way to continue helping military couples when she got out. She said she began helping military couples in the Austin area, where she lives, but she and her husband realized they could help more families if they expanded into the Fort Hood area.
“I love to be able to see people work through their problems together and come through the other side stronger than they were,” Charles said.
The retreat at BLORA will see couples participating in teamwork activities such as three-legged-races and relay races, as well as teach them new ways to talk to each other and hopefully show them new solutions to the problems they may be facing.
“I want couples to learn they can thrive again, not just survive,” Charles said. “Divorce or separation doesn’t have to be the answer.”
The retreat will begin at 1 p.m. and last until 6 p.m. Couples are asked to register by emailing Charles at pc@pamalacharles.com. Currently there are around 30 of 50 spots still available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.