COPPERAS COVE — Sunny skies and warm temperatures helped make the Lampasas/Copperas Cove Relay for Life on Saturday even more a success.
Participants from across Central Texas not only walked through the cafeteria and gymnasium of Williams/Ledger Elementary School, but also followed the route outdoors.
Some of the 20 teams and approximately 200 participants got an early start, making laps even before the opening ceremony, where Rochelle Smith, 13, sang the national anthem a capella while the Texas A&M University-Central Texas ROTC color guard saluted the flags.
Booths were set up in the cafeteria, where additional funds could be raised. Mae Stevens Early Learning Academy had a “Paws for a Cause” theme, and an area where participants could have a pillow fight and release some extra energy.
Brandy Petty, Parent and Community Outreach Coordinator at Mae Stevens, explained how her children, Matthew, 14, and Isabel, 13, got the idea from her family’s recent participation in the International Pillow Fight Day in Austin.
“They’re running this,” Brandy added.
Students from Ellison High School’s Leadership Academy in Killeen joined the other teams for the event. Sophomore Hana Kopitskie is all too aware of the devastation cancer causes, having the disease running on her mother’s side of the family.
“This is an opportunity to go outside our community and help others,” Hana said.
Ikel Hernandez, another Ellison High sophomore, added, “I like to help people, especially at a big event like this.”
As he made his laps, Ellison sophomore Nicholas McCray confirmed his teammates’ attitude. “I like to help in any way I can.”
Wayne Langdon of Copperas Cove is a survivor, being 17 years cancer-free. “I was sucked into this by my wife,” he chuckled, adding, “It’s a great idea.”
Lisa Langdon, Wayne’s wife, is part of the Event Leadership Team for the Relay for Life. She sold luminaria, which were part of the evening’s ceremony remembering those lost to cancer. “It’s going to be a very long day for a very good cause” she said. “Adrenaline is keeping me going.”
Over $30,000 was raised which will be donated to the American Cancer Society, with more coming in to augment that total.
