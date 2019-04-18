West Bell County Relay for Life organizers are hosting its final community fundraiser before the April 27 event.
The second annual Fashion for A Cure will be held on Saturday at Texas A&M University-Central Texas, where approximately 25 models will showcase designer threads while advocating finding a cure for cancer.
Andrea Williams-Mosley, the show’s chairwoman, said inspiration came “through a birthing process of beauty, fashion and pageantry.”
“Being a curvy runway model, pageant queen and 13-year breast cancer survivor … it inspired me to realize that beauty comes from within and flourishes outward in forming the true essence of a beautiful individual whether they are a child, teen, adult, male or female,” she said.
The event is a collaboration with local businesses such as Aubrel Travel Agency, Shirley the Hat Lady, Unique Expressions Jewelry Boutique and Total Life Changes.
Along with enjoying the show, a ticket purchase gives attendees a chance to win a three-day, two-night Bahamas cruise. There will also be door prizes and a 50/50 cash drawing.
“This fashion show is a family community event that invites everyone to come together as one in celebrating just that cause. You often hear people say, ‘It takes a village to raise a child.’ Well we say, ‘It takes a community coming together as one to fight this deadly disease, called cancer’,” Mosley said.
Fashion for A Cure will be from 1 to 4 p.m. at 1001 Leadership Place. Tickets can be purchased for $12 at eventbrite.com or $15 at the door.
Relay for Life
On April 27, local participants will join together at the annual Relay For Life of West Bell County at Texas A&M University – Central Texas from noon to 10 p.m.
“This event is about the survivors and those who are suffering from cancer. Relay For Life is for them,” event lead Tina Phillips said.
Last year, the West Bell County Relay For Life brought in more than $70,000 in the fight against cancer.
According to American Cancer Society Community Development Manager Ashley Armstrong, the event is supported by many local businesses and organizations such as Baylor Scott & White, The Lions Club, Veterans Helping Veterans – Star Group, All American Chevrolet of Killeen, H-E-B, among others.
For more information or to register, visit relayforlife.org/westbellcotx.
