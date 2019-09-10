Freedom Walk

The public is invited next week, on Wednesday, Sept. 11, to gather for the community’s 14th annual Freedom Walk beginning at 9 a.m. at Killeen High School and continuing at adjacent Leo Buckley Stadium. The event remembers the tragic loss caused by the terrorist attacks of 9/11 while honoring the law enforcement and military heroes who protect us daily.

 TODD MARTIN | KISD

Killeen and Copperas Cove Independent School Districts will be hosting 9/11 remembrance events tomorrow at various schools.

Killeen

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.