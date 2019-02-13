The Texas Department of Transportation will conduct repair operations on a portion of Business 190 in Killeen, beginning Friday.
The project will repair pavement sections of the Business 190 Exit/Entrance ramps in the vicinity of the Fort Hood main gate, according to TxDOT.
The work will take place daily between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. and is expected to last about one week, weather permitting. Work is not currently planned for Saturday or Sunday. One lane and center turn lane will remain open throughout the project, according to TxDOT.
Motorists can expect temporary lane closures, flaggers and temporary delays within the project area. TxDOT cautions motorists to be alert for construction personnel and equipment in the work areas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.