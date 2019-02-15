A dead, rabid skunk was found in Lampasas, according to authorities.
The skunk was found in the area of the 1500 block of Taylor Street, according to Lampasas Animal Control Officer Joe Schwartzer.
The skunk was sent for testing to the Texas Department of State Health Services, according to Schwartzer, where it tested positive for rabies.
This is the first rabid skunk in the city this year, authorities said.
The Lampasas Police Department encourages anyone who sees an animal that appears to be sick or acting strange to call the Lampasas Police Department at 512-556-3644 to report it.
“You should not attempt to handle wildlife, regardless of whether it appears to be healthy or sick, as it could be infectious,” authorities said in a written statement.
In addition, the department recommends following these tips:
- Don’t leave food outside, as it attracts wildlife.
- Teach children to never touch wildlife.
- Skunks are active this time of year. Have pets vaccinated to protect them against rabies, especially if they spend any time outdoors.
- Rabies is transmitted through saliva, most typically in bites.
- Those bitten should immediately wash the wound with soap and water. Seek medical assistance as soon as possible to determine whether treatment is needed to prevent rabies.
- Once symptoms of rabies begin, the disease is fatal.
- If a pet is bitten, immediately contact a local veterinarian.
- Contact local animal control immediately in the event of a bite.
Officer Schwartzer can be reached at 512-556-3644.
