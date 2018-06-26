The Brazos River Authority announced Tuesday a Stage 1 drought watch for the Lake Georgetown-Stillhouse Hollow subsystem has been declared, and urges customers to reduce water usage.
The drought watch is the result of the drier than normal conditions in this portion of the Brazos River basin, according to a press release, and is a response to drought trigger levels established by the authority’s Drought Contingency Plan.
One of the trigger points for Lake Georgetown-Stillhouse Hollow subsystem is an index rating equal to or less than -2 on the Palmer Hydrologic Drought Index, which takes into consideration soil moisture, precipitation, reservoir and groundwater levels to rate the impact of long-term drought.
The most recent monthly PHDI published in early June indicates the two reservoirs — Stillhouse Hollow Lake and Lake Georgetown — reached the -2 trigger point.
Customers that receive water from the Lake Georgetown-Stillhouse Hollow subsystem include the cities of Round Rock, Georgetown, Lampasas, Central Texas Water Supply Corporation, Brushy Creek Municipal Water District and Kempner Water Supply Corporation.
The authority requests customers who obtain their water supply from Lake Georgetown and Lake Stillhouse Hollow to consider ways to reduce personal water use by five percent and spread the word, among any other appropriate actions.
“The goal of the Stage 1 Drought Watch is a voluntary reduction of five percent of the water use that would have occurred in the absence of any drought contingency measure, as well as to raise awareness of the developing drought situation,” the press release reads.
The authority’s Drought Contingency Plan is based on four stages of potential drought conditions. Should Stage 2 triggering criteria be met, both customers and the general public will be notified.
Customers will be asked to reduce water consumption by 10 percent or more depending on conditions at that time.
Stillhouse Hollow Lake’s water level is nearly 6 feet below normal elevation, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website.
Belton Lake, which has not been declared to the Stage 1 Drought Watch, is nearly 3 feet below normal.
