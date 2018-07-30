Reports of smoke coming from an apartment complex in the 400 block of Alpine Street in Killeen on Monday around noon prompted response from one Killeen Fire Department engine and a couple of Killeen Police Department units.
First responders were on scene for less than 20 minutes and there did not appear to be any injuries.
Alpine Street is a small neighborhood located off South Fort Hood Street.
This story will be updated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.