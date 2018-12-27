The city of Killeen is currently experiencing issues with online systems, according to a post on the city’s Facebook page.
The problems stem from the city’s internet provider, CenturyLink, which is currently experiencing system outages, according to the city.
City staff urges those attempting to make online payments who are experiencing issues to try again later.
“CenturyLink is actively working to fix the issue,” the post reads.
CenturyLink could not be immediately reached for comment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.