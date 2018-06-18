An emotional support dog belonging to a Killeen resident is awaiting a trial that could decide his fate after he allegedly bit a mail carrier earlier this year.
“My dog is a gentle giant,” Monique Fischman said. “He would never hurt anyone. He only bit at the mailman when he kicked at him because he (the mailman) was scared and King (her dog) was just reacting.”
The incident Fischman was referring to occurred near the end of January. According to her, the mailman was attempting to deliver a package at her home when he opened the glass screen door to knock on her heavier wooden door.
When Fischman answered the knock, the mailman was apparently standing at the door with the glass door still open, which King immediately noticed.
According to Fischman, King pushed out toward the mailman, who she said backed away and kicked at King out of fear and reflex. King, also out of reflex, apparently leapt at and bit the mailman.
“If you can even call it (a bite),” Fischman said. “After it happened I got King back inside and he went and got in his truck. I went out to help him clean the bite, but it didn’t even look like teeth marks. It looked like King just scratched him when he jumped on him.”
King, who is a bully-breed, has been Fischman’s emotional support dog since 2015. Fischman said King has helped her overcome difficulties she has had since she retired from the U.S. Army.
She said the police responded after the initial incident, but they didn’t do anything at the time. Fischman thought that was the end of things until Killeen Animal Control responded about 10 days later, on Jan. 31.
“They took my dog, and they have been holding him at the (Killeen Animal) Shelter ever since,” Fischman said. “This is King’s first offense., This is the first time he has ever done something like this, and they told me they were going to put him down. I wasn’t going to let them do that.”
Fischman decided to take the case to Killeen municipal court in order to hopefully have her dog returned to her.
When the Herald attempted to obtain a report of the incident and to find out if King had any prior incidents on record, the paper was told by the Killeen Police Department only that “there is a court hearing pending which (means) no information will be released at this time.”
The trial was originally set for June 7, but when only eight potential jurors showed up for jury duty, the trial was rescheduled for June 28.
“Now they are saying, if I am willing to get my dog out of the county, they won’t kill him,” Fischman said. “Now it seems like they want to deal. But I am not going to do that, because I can’t go out to the country; it means I would still lose my dog.
“I have a note from my (Veterans Affairs) doctor saying King is good for me, and they recommend his continued use as an emotional support dog. I’m not just doing this for me. I’m doing this for the next person down the road. You just don’t kill a dog for one incident.”
