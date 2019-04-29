Whether residents are in the market for their first home, their next home or just looking for interior design inspiration, the Parade of Homes kicked off this weekend to show off the possibilities.
Across 16 homes from Salado to Copperas Cove, real estate agents and contractors were out to display their model homes for the 54th annual Parade of Homes.
“We were slammed yesterday (Saturday),” Angie Dickie, a sales consultant for Carothers Homes, said Sunday afternoon.
“We saw probably over 300 people.”
Carothers Homes has two homes in Killeen on display for the two-weekend event — one Riviera style with a bonus room at 8000 Tenley Way and a five-bedroom Frontier plan at 5105 Nuevo Lane.
The 16 homes range in price from around $200,000 to $600,000. The Central Texas Homebuilders Association gave out awards such as Best Kitchen, Best Bathroom, Best Curb Appeal.
Carothers Homes on Tenley Way took the Best Curb Appeal title this year in the $350,000 to $449,999 range.
“Have you seen the master closet?” Carol Pippin, a sales consultant with Carothers Homes, asked guests at Tenley Way on Sunday afternoon.
Not too far up the road, Dream Home Builders had its $619,000 Tuscan-style home with a view of Harker Heights on display for the parade,. It is at 2549 Jubilation Drive.
“I saw this one in the Parade of Homes magazine, and I just had to come out and see it,” said Sandra Thompson, a resident of Harker Heights.
JT Haun, owner of Dream Home Builders, grew up in Killeen and started his business five years ago, and has been a part of the Parade of Homes every year since then.
“I like to be here to meet with customers,” Haun said. “We’ve seen about 300 people this weekend.”
The house on Jubilation was named Best Curb Appeal, Best Kitchen, Best Craftsmanship, Best Interior Design and Best Bath for the 2019 Parade of Homes for the $550,000 to $649,999 range.
Dream Home Builders had a second model home in the parade, priced at $395,000 located at 412 Archstone Loop in Belton.
In order to connect with customers at that location, Haun’s wife, Maria, was on-site in Belton to answer any questions visitors may have.
The 54th annual Parade of Homes will continue May 4 and 5. Homes will be available for viewing from 1 to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
For more information, go to www.cthbaparadeofhomes.com.
