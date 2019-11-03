Walk with a Doc

Nearly one dozen area residents attended the ongoing Walk with a Doc event Sunday morning at the Central Texas College gym. Sunday's walk was hosted by Dr. Stephen Ralph and focused on cognitive health.

 Artie Phillips | Herald

Nearly one dozen area residents braved the sub-50 degree weather Sunday morning to attend the ongoing Walk with a Doc event hosted by Advent Health and learn more about cognitive health and fitness. The group met outside the Central Texas College gymnasium to hear from Dr. Stephen Ralph before starting the walk.

“Memory difficulties is a common complaint I see in the office,” Dr. Ralph said. “There is a list of things we (doctors) look for when dealing with memory problems, and sleep disorders are one of the more common causes of a lot of memory problems.”

artie@kdhnews.com

