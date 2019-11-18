H-E-B food pantry

The line of those waiting for groceries wrapped around the shuttered H-E-B and into the parking lot, where company volunteers had set up a food pantry.

 Artie Phillips, Herald

Residents came out by the hundreds Monday morning for the second mobile food pantry hosted by H-E-B and held in the parking lot of the now-closed grocery store in downtown Killeen, 809 N. Gray St. The mobile food pantry was open from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. and was providing area residents with fresh fruit and other produce.

"After seeing the community response to the first mobile food pantry (Oct. 29) we prepared to distribute food to about 800 residents, with 850 as the maximum," H-E-B spokesman Johnny Mojica said. "I think we are easily going to hit that number today, and we are already preparing to serve anywhere between 1,200 and 1,500 residents during the third event."

artie@kdhnews.com

