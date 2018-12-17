Over a dozen people gathered at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center Monday night with one main question: What is being done to help put an end to the flooding of Nolan Creek?
Monday marked the second public meeting of the Nolan Creek Flood Protection Study that is being conducted by the Central Texas Council of Governments and area partners.
The goal of the 18-month study is to provide flood protection planning in the Nolan Creek Watershed and to develop an early warning system, a local flood response plan and a possible flood protection plan for the region.
The study is being conducted in cooperation with the Texas Water Development Board; the cities of Killeen, Nolanville, Belton, Harker Heights; and the Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 6; Brazos River Authority; Bell County; Fort Hood; and Clearwater Underground Water Conservation District.
Nolan Creek originates in a series of springs near Fort Hood and serves as the primary drainage area for the U.S. 190 corridor, according to the city of Belton’s website.
Outflow from wastewater treatment plants in Killeen and Harker Heights, as well as rainfall, contribute to the overall flow of the stream.
According to Eric Scheibe, president of Scheibe Consulting, the current floodplain is based on a study conducted by FEMA in 1982. Since then, the population growth and development of the area has created an increase in runoff, meaning that even a small amount of rain can raise the creek to a dangerous level.
At Monday’s meeting, Killeen resident David Doell said something needs to be done about the creek.
Doell has lived on Nolan Creek for over 30 years, and said the flooding was the worst in 2015, when 6.8 inches fell in a 24-hour span.
“That was the only time the water came up to where I live,” Doell said of his home on Creekside Drive, which is situated between Little Nolan Creek and the beginning of Nolan Creek.
Doell brought photos to Monday’s meeting showing downed trees blocking the waterway near his home, preventing the water from flowing smoothly.
When Scheibe asked Doell if he could recall during which flood event the photos were taken, Doell said “I took these Saturday.”
Doell and other residents expressed concerns about the lack of progress when it comes to fixing the flooding issue, and said that it takes people calling the city and causing a scene before things like the fallen limbs are addressed.
“People tend to not pay attention until there is a disaster, and then everybody pays attention,” Scheibe said.
He said that communities that show up with solutions and funding are the ones that get the attention of agencies like the department of transportation, which is why public input is crucial for initiating change.
Some of the tasks in the study include identifying flood early warning system improvements and flood response implementation strategies, identifying flood problem areas, establishing flood protection criteria and evaluating flood mitigation alternatives. The collected information will be published in the final report, which is set to be presented in May.
“The intent of this study is not to remap the floodplains,” Scheibe said Monday. “The intent is to quantify flood risk and work towards getting funding for alternative solutions.”
For more information about the study or to offer input, go to ctcog.org/regional-planning/nolan-creek-flood-protection-planning-study/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.